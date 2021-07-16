Mount Pleasant School Business Administrator to Join Chappaqua School District

The Chappaqua School District announced last week that it has hired Mount Pleasant School District Director of Business Administration Andrew Lennon to fill the vacant post of assistant superintendent of business.

Lennon will begin his tenure in Chappaqua on Aug. 9. He replaces John Chow who held the assistant superintendent of business post for more than a decade before retiring and then resurfacing to lead the Pleasantville School District’s business office.

Following a thorough interview process, Lennon displayed extensive knowledge of financial management and planning, accounting and budget development, according to a Chappaqua School District release. He also has experience in contract negotiations, audits, facilities planning, capital projects, food service management and transportation.

Lennon, who received the New School Business Official Leader of the Year Award in 2016, served as district treasurer and later assistant business administrator in the Ossining School District prior to this service in Mount Pleasant.

Before working in the public sector for school districts, Lennon served IBM as a client relations manager and senior financial analyst. He also completed an international assignment in Tokyo where he provided expertise and training to the IBM Japan finance and executive management teams to support their significant reorganization.

Lennon isn’t the only new Chappaqua’s administrator this summer. Last week, the Board of Education appointed Jessica Rappaport as the new assistant principal at Seven Bridges Middle School, effective this Thursday, July 15.

A broadcast journalism producer for CNN International, Rappaport turned to a career in education in 2006, teaching English at the IN-Tech Academy in the Bronx, where she designed and implemented 90-minute literacy blocks to aid struggling readers and writers, introduced and taught the school’s first-ever AP English Literature course and instituted a data-driven instructional model for the eighth-grade team.

In 2010, she began teaching 11th- and 12th-grade English in the White Plains School District before becoming a house administrator in 2016, responsible for the discipline, attendance and student support service coordination for one-quarter of the building as well as helping to run the day-to-day operations of the school.

Earlier this month, David Leis also joined Chappaqua as the associate director of instructional technology and communications. The post is a newly-created position that is designed to help the district implement state-of-the-art technology, practices and systems within Chappaqua’s schools and classrooms.