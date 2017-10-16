Mount Kisco Scout Honored for Completing Eagle Scout Project

When Victor Ramon decided to join Boy Scouts in sixth grade, he had some catching up to do. Many of his fellow Scouts in Mount Kisco Troop 1 had started out at a much younger age.

But six years later, Ramon is about to reach the pinnacle of scouting, on the verge of becoming an Eagle Scout.

On Sunday morning, Ramon’s family, friends, soccer teammates from Fox Lane High School, fellow scouts and troop leaders joined him at Mount Kisco’s Leonard Park for the unveiling of his Eagle Scout project – seven wooden boxes he built to house the recycling pales scattered around the grounds.

“I love scouting and it’s a big day,” said Ramon, who spent the summer working on the project. “A lot of people took it as a joke, but it’s a manhood thing, it’s something that I enjoy doing and I think it’ll help me when I grow up.”

Ramon, 17, started scouting at 11 years old, when he became intrigued when he saw a neighbor’s son in his uniform. However, he didn’t know if it was for him. When he entered middle school, Ramon said he wanted to play sports.

“What kept me in scouting was the campouts, the amount of trips that we go on,” he said. “Just being out in the world and doing good stuff, especially good stuff in the community and that just made me (say) I’m going to stay in this for a good time. Then I saw guys getting Eagle and I was like I want to get Eagle, that’s my next dream.”

Reaching this point wasn’t without its challenges for Ramon. While working toward his goal throughout high school, he needed to balance school, practices with the Fox Lane soccer team and his scouting duties.

Former Troop 1 scoutmaster Jon Meres, who served as Ramon’s project coach, said the purpose of the project is not only to get a strong finished product, but making sure the scout takes all the necessary steps of enlisting help from fellow scouts, friends and community members, raising money, gathering materials and putting in the hours to finish the job.

Ramon completed the task with flying colors, Meres said.

“I think the troop prides itself on having Eagles or having scouts achieve the rank of Eagle the right way and really getting out of it everything they possible can, and if the project is done the right way, it’s a tremendous experience for the guys,” he said.

His mother, Marta, said she’s extremely proud that her son accomplished his goal, but everyone pitched in to make the day a reality, from the family to his teammates and fellow scouts, the troop’s leaders and the community.

“He’s a good person, very compassionate, he cares about people,” she said. “He’s a good boy.”

Mount Kisco Mayor Michael Cindrich was on hand to congratulate Ramon for his achievement and express the village’s appreciation to have such a functional project benefit Leonard Park.

“I have to commend you along with members of the troop, the members of the soccer team and, of course, your parents and troop leaders that are helping our young people grow,” Cindrich said. “We’re very proud that this young man is one of the future leaders of Mount Kisco, I hope, Westchester County and maybe bigger.”

Ramon said for next year he will eventually choose between SUNY Cortland and SUNY Oneonta for college and expects to be a sports management major and minor in communications. He plans to be a role model for the younger scouts in the troop and help them achieve the coveted rank.

“Stick with it,” Ramon said he would tell younger scouts considering whether to pursue Eagle Scout. “You’re not going to regret it.”