Mount Kisco Residents Face 1.25% Tax Hike in Proposed Village Budget

Mount Kisco residents face a modest 1.25 percent tax rate increase for the village’s upcoming fiscal year that raises taxes on the average homeowner by about $47.

Village Manager Ed Brancati presented the municipality’s $23.7 million proposed budget for 2021-22 last week to the Village Board that is tax cap compliant and addresses a wide variety of water, sewer and capital projects. The currently proposed budget is $100,119 below the tax cap ceiling of 1.31 percent.

The village has been able to make it through the past year of the pandemic in relatively strong fiscal shape, Brancati said. While there have been revenue losses, particularly a 30 percent drop, or $260,000, in parking revenue with many commuters having worked from home, sales tax revenue has not sunk as severely as initially feared, he said.

Through the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, which ends May 31, sales tax revenue is on target to meet the $1.75 million budgeted last spring, which is similar to pre-COVID-19 levels but before Westchester County raised its sales tax to 8.375 percent and committed to sharing a portion of the money with municipalities and school districts.

“There has been an impact for sure,” Brancati said, “but (sales tax) rebounded a little more quickly than people expected and it wasn’t as severe as expected.”

There is about $468,000 appropriated from the general fund’s fund balance for the next fiscal year, although the village will be able to maintain 25 percent of its general fund budget in the reserve fund, a level recommended by the Budget Finance Committee.

Brancati said that Mount Kisco is also expected to receive $1.18 million over the next two fiscal years from the American Rescue Plan.

A highlight of the upcoming budget is the list of village capital projects as well as additional work to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure that has tentatively been scheduled for 2021-22.

The ongoing firehouse improvements will cost $4.25 million from the original 2017 bond and the supplemental referendum two years later. Brancati said the Green Street firehouse improvements could be finished by June, with the village then expected to go out to bid for the Mutual and Independent firehouses.

Work on the $3.6 million Preston Way bridge rehabilitation is included in the capital spending plan, with the village having received $1.9 million in state funding for the project.

Other projects on the docket include streetscape improvements for $1.5 million; paving and sidewalk work for $525,000; Fox Senior Center improvements for $850,000, as the village pursuing Community Development Block Grant money to offset some of the cost; $230,000 for vehicle replacement, Village Hall improvements for $635,000, of which $400,000 has been received from the state and federal government; and relining of the main swimming pool for $250,000.

There are nearly $5 million in scheduled water infrastructure improvements planned, the largest of which is the Byram Lake water main replacement for $2.5 million. Another $1 million has been earmarked for the Byram Lake filtration plant upgrade and the Leonard Park wells project, but Mount Kisco has already received $3 million in Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) funds that will largely pay for those three projects.

Additional water improvements are Byram Lake Dam and water building upgrades ($500,000 each) and the Leonard Street water main replacement ($400,000).

Saw Mill Sewer Pump Station upgrades will cost $3,625,000 and the first phase of the Branch Brook sewer line work costing $1,925,000 has also been included. Mount Kisco has also received $2,375,000 in WIIA funds for the two sewer projects.

Brancati said the village is looking to be as fiscally prudent and efficient as possible.

“The departments, the staff are all working very hard to do everything they can to really maximize every dollar and every resource to meet the needs of the public,” he said.

A public hearing on the proposed 2021-22 budget will be held at the Apr. 5 Village Board meeting.