Mount Kisco DPW Foreman Arrested; Placed on Leave of Absence

Mount Kisco DPW General Foreman Joe Luppino was placed on a paid leave of absence Monday two days after he was arrested by Westchester County police on a misdemeanor charge.

Police reported that Luppino, 49, of West Street turned himself in on Saturday to a detective at the Green Street precinct following an investigation into a complaint that he left a threatening voicemail message in connection with a personal matter. The matter is unrelated to village business, according to police.

Mayor Gina Picinich confirmed late Monday afternoon that on the advice of labor counsel he has been placed on paid leave. She said that no one should draw any conclusions about whether the turn of events is related.

There is no time frame for how long Luppino’s absence may last, she said.

Mike Corsi was named acting general foreman of the department.

“I think the most important thing for the people of the community to know and understand is that DPW operations completely and totally uninterrupted,” Picinich said. “There will be no changes in service.”

Luppino said Monday that the arrest is related to a personal matter with his wife, Sharon. The couple has been separated. He said the alleged incident that his arrest is based on dates back to last summer.

“I was told that I was being arrested for a complaint from an action in July,” said Luppino, who said he was told he would be out until the investigation is complete.

Police said Luppino was released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.