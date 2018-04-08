Motorists Beware: Con Edison Gas Main Project to Begin in Pleasantville

Motorists traveling through Pleasantville may have to navigate their way through traffic delays or at least exercise some extra patience over the next few months.

Con Edison is scheduled to begin replacing gas mains starting this week on Marble Avenue from the Saw Mill Parkway access road at Exit 27 in Thornwood up to Pine Street. Another portion of the project will commence on Marble Avenue at Hobby Street, then continue onto Bedford Road and up to Key Food.

Pleasantville Mayor Peter Scherer said the work will be done Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The village has required that two lanes remain open during the morning and late afternoon rush hours, but there may be single-lane closures at other times, he said.

Despite the likely inconveniences the project will cause, the work is needed and has to be done before the county is scheduled to repave Marble Avenue, which will probably begin later this year, the mayor said.

“It’s a good thing that Con Ed is going to replace their infrastructure,” said Scherer. “Unfortunately, there’s no good time to do this.”

After some prep work that’s set to begin as early as Monday, Con Edison has told the village that it will start with the replacement closest to Key Food and the Saw Mill Parkway exit in Thornwood, said Jeffrey Econom, the village’s Department of Public Works superintendent. Crews will then make their way inward until they reach Hobby Street on one portion of the project and Pine Street coming from the Saw Mill, he said.

The estimated schedule has the work being finished sometime in July, Econom said, but completion could depend on weather and other factors.

“I’m hoping they’ll be done in a few months, basically, and then we’re hoping in mid to late summer we can get this road milled and paved,” Econom said.

Pleasantville has received a commitment from Westchester County repave Marble Avenue and arranged to have that work held off until the gas main work is completed, he said.