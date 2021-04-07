Yorktown Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday at about 7:39 a.m. on Route 202 in the area of Yorkhill Road.

According to police, Austin Canady, 24, of South Salem, was operating a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on 202 when he collided with a 2019 Honda Pilot, driven by an unidentified 34-year-old Yorktown resident, who was exiting Yorkhill Road.

Canady was transported by ambulance to Westchester County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Yorktown Police, which is being assisted by the Westchester County Department of Public Safety Accident Investigation Unit, requests anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at (914) 962-4141.