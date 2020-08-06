More Than 25,700 Residents Still Without Power in Putnam

More than 25,700 residents remain without electricity in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Isaias that ripped through the area Tuesday.

NYSEG expects 50% of its customers to be restored by Thursday evening, with 95% back with power by Monday.

County Executive MaryEllen Odell, who declared a State of Emergency, and the ICS Team at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continue to monitor the cleanup and restoration efforts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

“The wind gusts from the storm did a large amount of damage in a relatively short period of time”, said Odell, “NYSEG reports that damage from this storm surpassed the damage to our region done by Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and they will continue to work around the clock to provide restoration”.

NYSEG reports that there were 1,300 downed wires in addition to more than 161 broken poles in the region. Currently there are more than 1,200 company and contractor (line and tree) resources actively working in the Brewster division (the Brewster Division serves not only Putnam County but upper Westchester and parts of Dutchess County).

Dry Ice and water is being made available to customers impacted by the outage. Residents should contact their local municipality for distribution information. Each municipality will establish their own location and schedule.

Residents are reminded to report any outages to their local utility company. NYSEG can be contacted at 800-572-1131. Central Hudson Gas & Electric can be contacted at 845-452-2700. Both companies have an app available for download to track outages.

Putnam County 9-1-1 remains fully manned and should only be used for emergency requests for Police, Fire or EMS.