Mohegan Lake Woman Killed in Three-Car Crash in Yorktown

A 70-year-old female resident of Mohegan Lake was killed in a three-car crash Monday evening on Route 202 in Yorktown.

Yorktown Police, which responded to the fatal crash, along with the Mohegan Lake Fire Department, Mohegan Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Empress EMS, at about 6:05 p.m., reported it occurred just west of Garden Lane.

The unidentified woman who was operating one of the three vehicles was declared deceased at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Another driver involved in the crash was transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, while the third driver refused medical attention at the scene.

Investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Yorktown Police Department Accident Investigation Unit, with the assistance of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety Accident Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Yorktown Police at (914) 962-4141.