Mohegan Lake Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty

A Mohegan Lake woman has been charged with animal cruelty after her dog was found to be emaciated.

The SPCA of Westchester announced Wednesday its Humane Law Enforcement Unit (HLE), under the direction of Ernest Lungaro and in a joint investigation with the Yorktown Police Department, arrested Michelle DiGennaro, 44, on May 22 for allegedly not providing adequate food, water and veterinary care for an extended period to her Australian Cattle Dog, now named Boomer.

On May 9, Yorktown Police responded to 3825 Eleanor Drive in Mohegan Lake on a report of a very skinny, malnourished dog. The Australian Cattle dog was in an advanced state of emaciation and dehydration due to extreme neglect. He was taken to The SPCA of Westchester’s Simpson Clinic for emergency medical care and attention.

After a thorough examination, the SPCA’s veterinarian found the dog’s state of emaciation was consistent with starvation for a prolonged period. The skull, ribs, hip and pelvic bones were visibly prominent. The dog was denied necessary food and water resulting in him being underweight by 20 pounds, which is 50% of his body weight.

“We are extremely grateful that someone called to report about Boomer, who must have been suffering for months,” says Shannon Laukhuf, SPCA Executive Director. “Thanks to the SPCA’s team, Boomer is now receiving the love and medical care he was so cruelly denied.”

Anyone that suspects animal cruelty or neglect can call the Police or the SPCA of Westchester’s Confidential Animal Cruelty Hotline at 914-941-7797