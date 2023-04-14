Miss Saigon Playing at White Plains Performing Arts Center

The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) has announced the cast for its Mainstage production of Miss Saigon, playing April 14 – May 7.

From the creators of Les Miserables, comes a musical of passion and beauty that is the most stunning theatrical spectacles of all time. Adapted from Puccini’s iconic opera Madam Butterfly, the musical charts the star-crossed romance between an American GI and the young Vietnamese woman who falls in love with him, a romance that plays out against the uncertainty of the Vietnam War. Nominated for an incredible number of Tony® and Drama Desk Awards, Miss Saigon is one of Broadways’ biggest hits.

Leading the cast are Kevin Hack as Chris, Jamarice “J” Daughtry as John, Brian Jose as Engineer and Melanie Fernandez as Kim. Rounding out the company are Christiana Alicante, Connor Barr, Flynn Jungbin Byun, Wesley Carpenter, Shannon Cheong, Sy Chounchaisit, Hunter Jonathan Cole, Cameron Cunningham, Matthew Drinkwater, Raphe Gilliam, Jared Li Gordon, Yoosep (Joseph) Im, Joseph Lee, Stevie LeWarne, Rina Maejima, Mikaela Rada and Patima Watcharintrawut.

“It’s no surprise Miss Saigon remains one of the most beloved musicals of all time as it reminds us of love’s endurance; it will outlive war and transcend time itself.” said Director Frank Portanova.

Miss Saigon is Directed by Frank Portanova with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Carol Angeli. Scenic Design by Michael Anania, Lighting Design by Matthew Guminski, Sound Design by Don Hanna, Stage Managed by Laura Krouch. Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, Lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil. Originally produced on the stage by Cameron Mackintosh.

Miss Saigon will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center April 14 – May 7 with performances running Thursdays through Sundays.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains. For tickets, visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11 a.m.-6 p.m.), go online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, contact boxoffice@wppac.com.