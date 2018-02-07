Minor Earthquake Hits Northern Westchester, Putnam

A few hours before the snowstorm started, some residents in northern Westchester and Putnam Valley were awakened Wednesday morning by a minor earthquake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake 2.2 magnitude, 6 km depth was officially recorded at 6:14 a.m. in Mohegan Lake, although the epicenter was reportedly in Crofts Corner in Putnam Valley.

Putnam Valley Supervisor Sam Oliverio alerted residents to the unusual event on Facebook.

“Seems like we had a small earthquake here in the valley,” he stated. “News outlets are not sure what it was, but it sure seemed like a small earthquake to me.”

A resident of Continental Village in Cortlandt said she heard her house shake shortly after 6 a.m. and heard a thump that sounded like something had hit the house.

Bill Powers, executive director of the Peekskill Business Improvement District, stated on Facebook that Peekskill wasn’t spared from the tremor, saying, “Felt the whole house shake for about 20 to 25 seconds.”

No injuries from the earthquake have been reported.