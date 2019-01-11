Millwood Man Pleads Guilty to Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

A Millwood man pleaded guilty earlier this week to raping a 16-year-old girl in his apartment last June after the two parties met on the internet.

Victor Gonzalez, 40, entered his plea for third-degree rape, a Class E felony, on Tuesday in the Westchester Court Sex Offense Court in front of Judge Susan Cacace, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s office.

After finding each other online, the girl agreed to meet Gonzalez at the White Plains Metro-North station on June 21, 2018, law enforcement authorities said. When she got off the train, Gonazlez picked her up and drove her to his New Castle apartment. The district attorney’s report stated that the victim remembered waking up in Gonzalez’s residence with him on top of her engaging in sexual intercourse.

The teenager told police that when the defendant used the bathroom, she fled the apartment and sent a text message to her mother asking for help. Although she did not know her location at the time, the girl’s mother gave New Castle police a location from the Find My I-phone application and officers responded to the area. Officers found the girl in the general location hiding in the bushes, disheveled and upset.

Gonzalez was arrested a short time later by New Castle police at his residence.

He is being held at Westchester County jail pending his Mar. 26 sentencing. He faces up to four years in prison.