Millwood Man Arrested for Threatening Judge

Westchester County police arrested a Millwood man Monday night for threatening a Westchester judge.

Steven McDowell, 41, of Pinesbridge Road was charged with the felony of making a terrorist threat. He was arrested at county police headquarters in Hawthorne and held overnight pending arraignment Tuesday afternoon in New Rochelle City Court.

New York State court officers reported to police that a person involved in a court action in Westchester had made a threat to harm the judge. Detectives from the General Investigations Unit investigated the alleged threat and took McDowell into custody at his home Monday night.

The name of the judge and the court were disclosed at following McDowell’s arrest because the matter is still under investigation.

No weapons were recovered during a search of the suspect’s residence.