A memorial service will be held at Senasqua Park a week from Sunday following the sudden passing of Croton-on-Hudson Village Trustee John Habib.

The service, organized by Habib’s wife Tanya, invites those to gather at his favorite park along the Hudson River on Apr. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. to share memories and stories and honor his life.

Habib died suddenly on Mar. 11 while on vacation with family and friends. He was 57.

A cause of death has not been publicly released.

In the days following his death, those who knew him best and in the local political sector took to social media, sharing their condolences, love and memories. The civic and community leader was described as a positive and caring man who tirelessly advocated for his hometown.

“He was a very caring and passionate person, uniquely positive with a personality that could fill up a room or Zoom call,” Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh previously told The Examiner. “It’s really hard to imagine village government without him. He brought such compassion to his work.”

Habib was elected to the Village Board two years ago and was gearing up to run for a second term in November. He had received the endorsement of the Croton Democratic Committee in early March.

Pugh said that Habib was someone who always talked about Croton-on-Hudson and the honor it was for him to assist in the development of his hometown. In a statement from the village, officials said Habib used his unique blend of energy, humor and optimism to guide his efforts on the board.

Habib grew up in Croton-on-Hudson and was a graduate of Holy Name of Mary and Croton-Harmon High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Colgate University and his law degree from Emory University School of Law.

Habib was described as a citizen of the world but always called Croton home. After decades of accomplishment in the United States and overseas, he returned to home to help make his community the best village it could be.

“All of Croton should be grateful to John for this,” village officials said in a statement.

During his 30-year professional career, Habib held several executive positions with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and American Chamber of Commerce, as well as major law firms across the nation and overseas handling commercial litigation. Habib also operated his own law firm in Westchester.

Prior to his tenure on the Village Board, Habib served as chair of the Business Development Committee. While in office, he established the Croton Business Council, exercising his expertise to organize and energize the business community.

Officials attest Habib made a significant impact on the village.

“He cherished his memories of the village as a young boy but knew communities must grow and evolve to meet the challenges of today,” the officials’ statement read. “Its work will be a lasting tribute to John’s vision and dedication.”

Habib was always known for big ideas and unwavering ability to question conventional wisdom or how things could improve. Board members said they will remember his insistence to strive for excellence as they continue in the work he valued so much.

Senasqua Park is located at 2 Elliot Way in Croton-on-Hudson. The service is from 2 to 4 p.m. rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to dress casually, with masks required.