Medical College, Medical Center Appoint Dr. Lansman to Lead Dept. of Surgery

Steven Lansman, MD, PhD, has been named Chair of the Department of Surgery at New York Medical College School of Medicine and Director of the Department of Surgery at Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Lansman had served as interim surgery chair and director since November 2021.

“It is our pleasure and privilege to have Dr. Lansman serve in these roles and we are excited to work together with him as he advances the mission of the Departments of Surgery at both New York Medical College and Westchester Medical Center,’’ said Jerry L. Nadler, MD, Professor of Medicine and Pharmacology and Dean at New York Medical College (NYMC) School of Medicine.

Renee Garrick, MD, Chief Medical Officer, WMCHealth and NYMC Vice Dean Westchester Medical Center, said Dr. Lansman was instrumental in building Westchester Medical Center’s cardiac transplant program and introducing the use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), among other healthcare therapy advances at Westchester Medical Center.

“The Cardiac Transplant Program at Westchester Medical Center is now one of the most active centers in the International Heart Transplant Registry, thanks in part to Dr. Lansman,” said Dr. Garrick. “He has a long and distinguished record of accomplishments at Westchester Medical Center, and we are fortunate to have him as our Director of the Department of Surgery.’’

Dr. Lansman joined the faculty of New York Medical College as professor of surgery and the clinical staff of Westchester Medical Center as Chief of the Section of Cardiothoracic Surgery in 2005.

As Section Chief, Dr. Lansman was instrumental in obtaining state and federal authorization to launch the cardiac transplant program at Westchester Medical Center and helped establish the mechanical assist device program at the hospital. Dr. Lansman and his team were also the first to report the use of ECMO as the definitive treatment of massive pulmonary embolism.

Dr. Lansman also oversaw the addition of a hybrid operating room at Westchester Medical Center, and the related expansion of minimally invasive and catheter-based approaches to aortic valve replacement and mitral valve repairs.

Dr. Lansman has more than 150 peer-reviewed publications and authored 13 book chapters, and serves as a valued mentor to junior faculty, residents and students at New York Medical College.

Previously, Dr. Lansman was on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, where he started the hospital’s heart transplant program and performed the first cardiac transplant at Mount Sinai in 1986. He also directed Mount Sinai’s Mechanical Assist and Heart and Lung Transplant Program. Before joining Mount Sinai Medical Center, Dr. Lansman served as interim chief of cardiothoracic surgery for SUNY Brooklyn, the Brooklyn VA Hospital and Kings County Hospital.

Since 1988, he has organized and directed the Aortic Symposium Series, an internationally recognized forum for aortic surgery that typically draws more than 1,000 participants. In 2001-2002, Dr. Lansman served as president of the New York Society of Thoracic Surgery.

Dr. Lansman received his MD and PhD (Biophysics) degrees in 1977 from the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Health Science Center.