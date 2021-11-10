McKenzie Makes History as Democrats Dominate in Peekskill

By Rick Pezzullo

Peekskill Councilwoman and Deputy Mayor Vivian McKenzie made history on Election Day being elected as the first Black female mayor in the city.

McKenzie, who has served on the Common Council for eight years, bested Republican challenger Emiliano Perez, 2,374 (60%) to 1,211 (40%). Conor Greene, who didn’t actively campaign after losing the Democratic primary in June, picked up 144 votes on the Working Families line.

“We’re a city moving forward. The voters made this happen,” McKenzie said at The Bean Runner Café to a group of supporters, including current Mayor Andre Rainey, who served as the DJ for the festivities. Rainey opted not to seek a third term as mayor.

Perez, who operates a restaurant in Peekskill and owns several rental properties, said his candidacy was a symbol of hope for Hispanics.

“It has been a great honor to be chosen as a candidate for Mayor of Peekskill. As an immigrant to this great country one comes here with hope and for the opportunities that one has, my family and I came to Peekskill and as many of you have worked and continue to work many hours in our jobs and businesses, but, giving me the opportunity to serve the Peekskill residents to improve the conditions of the city and improve the lives of the community it was time to give my time to the city that has given me so much,” Perez stated.

Meanwhile, Democrats also swept the three Common Council seats that were up for grabs. Incumbents Ramon Fernandez (2,101) and Dwight Douglas (2,078) were reelected, while Rob Scott (2,013) earned his first term.

“Thanks to God first, because He makes the impossible, possible. Thanks to my entire family, because so that I can serve the community, they accept that I sacrifice their time,” Fernandez stated after his victory. “Thanks to donors, all the volunteers, the district leaders, the unions, organizations and community leaders who supported us, the Peekskill Democratic Party, especially thanks to those who crossed party lines (Republicans, Independents and without party affiliation) who had previously personally expressed their support to us. Thanks to our GOP opponents because we were able to compete a relatively fair campaign, almost until the end.”

“Thank you, Peekskill! Thank you for wanting ONE PEEKSKILL, united, to keep Peekskill Moving Forward,” he continued. “This is the second time that I have participated and that we won, a general election. You the majority have placed us in the top, the most voted of the seven candidates for the Common Council. valuing our work and our service to our city.

We humbly accept the challenge and above all the great commitment that this result means to me. We will all continue working as a team.”

Leesther Brown was fourth with 1,253 votes, followed by Bill Moran (1,214), Ken Gilleo (1,191), Councilwoman Vanessa Agudelo (420), Amy Perlow (266) and Amy Vele (224).

Agudelo was the lone member of the Progress 4 Peekskill team that continued actively campaigning after the slate lost in the Democratic primary. She was seeking a second four-year term.