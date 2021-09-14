Manhattan Man Killed in Crash on Taconic in Putnam Valley

A New York City man was killed last week in a one-car accident on the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam Valley.

According to State Police in Stormville, at approximately 9:34 a.m. on September 7, troopers were dispatched to the Taconic just south of Exit 31A for a report of a car off the roadway. An investigation determined a 1995 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Douglas W. Day, 55, of New York, NY was traveling south when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

Day was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County Coroner’s Office.