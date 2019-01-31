Man, Woman Indicted in Connection With Chappaqua Home Invasion

Two suspects who had been arrested for allegedly participating in an October Chappaqua home invasion were indicted on multiple felony charges Thursday in connection with the incident.

Mirabai Sheridan, 44, of the Bronx and 78-year-old Philip Budin of New York City were arraigned before Westchester County Court Judge Susan Cacace in White Plains.

The indictment alleges that on Oct. 24, 2018, at about 12:30 p.m., Sheridan and Budin spotted their potential victim at DeCicco’s & Sons in Millwood and followed the woman to her Pond Hill Road home. Carrying a bouquet of flowers, Sheridan approached the door of the house and pushed her way in while armed with a gun.

Authorities said that she forced the victim to the floor and restrained her hands and wrists with plastic ties while stealing property from the house. Sheridan then fled in a car driven by Budin. Authorities did not elaborate what items were stolen from the house.

A child was also home at the time of the invasion, police said.

New Castle police and investigators from the Westchester County district attorney’s office investigated the robbery. On Nov. 14, 2018, Sheridan and Budin were found in Mamaroneck following another potential victim from a supermarket. Police pulled them over and the pair was arrested. A gun was found in the car they were driving.

Both suspects were charged with first- and second-degree robbery, second-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies. An additional felony charge of tampering with physical evidence was also brought against Budin.

In addition, Sheridan faces two misdemeanor counts of attempted tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.

The suspects are due back in court on Feb. 6.