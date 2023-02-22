Man Sentenced to Prison for Attempted Burglary in Carmel

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Westchester County man was sentenced last month to five years in state prison for breaking into a home in the Town of Carmel.

According to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy, Jorge Sari-Tenesaca was also sentenced Jan. 24 to five years of post-release supervision, while his victim was given an eight-year full order of protection, after he pled guilty in November as a second felony offender to one count of Attempted Burglary in the First Degree.

“When it comes to the safety of our Putnam County homeowners, we will engage all law enforcement agencies to ensure that the defendant is apprehended and brought to justice,” Tendy stated.

Tendy said Sari-Tenesaca entered the home where the mother of his children and her current partner were residing with the children through a kitchen window at approximately 1 a.m. after disabling the exterior security cameras and proceeded to physically attack the male resident in his bed.

Carmel police quickly responded to the 911 call of the female victim and were able to apprehend Sari-Tenesaca at the scene. However, after release at arraignment he absconded for approximately 11 months until he was located and arrested on a warrant issued by the Putnam County Court after indictment.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Todd W. Carpenter. Tendy thanked Criminal Investigator Jaemie Caban, also of the District Attorney’s Office, Detective Sgt. Brian Forde of the Carmel Police Department, as well as the City of Peekskill Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for their assistance in locating and securing Sari-Tenesaca.