Man Found Guilty of Committing Sex Crimes in Mt. Kisco, Purdys

A 26-year-old Purdys man faces up to 30 years in prison after he was convicted Tuesday on eight felony counts related to sex crimes against two victims in 2016, including a Mount Kisco woman in her home.

Ronal Danilo Sandoval-Campos was found guilty by a jury in Westchester County Court of two counts each of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree and third-degree attempted rape and one count each of second-degree burglary and second-degree burglary as a sexually motivated offense.

The Westchester County district attorney’s office said that Sandoval-Campos’s first attack occurred on June 3, 2016, when he entered the home of a 42-year-old Mount Kisco home while she was sleeping, climbed on top of her and sexually attacked her. During the struggle, the woman took a gray baseball cap off of the attacker’s head as he fled.

The second attack occurred on Aug. 21 at the Purdys Metro-North station. The 19-year-old female victim had arrived at the station about 8 a.m. after commuting from New York City, according to the district attorney’s office. As she walked through the stairwell and platform en route to the parking lot, she was approached by Sandoval-Campos, who attempted to start a conversation.

The woman ignored him and continued to walk toward a footpath leading to Route 116. Upon entering the footpath, he grabbed the victim, restrained her on the ground, groped her body, attempted to remove clothing and exposed himself.

A good Samaritan in the parking lot responded to her screams and prevented the rape, the district attorney’s office said. Upon running from the scene, Sandoval-Campos dropped an orange baseball cap he was wearing.

Results of DNA testing from each cap conclusively established that Sandoval-Campos was responsible for both attacks. He was arrested on Sept. 9, 2016.

Following the verdict, he was remanded into custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18. In addition to a maximum 30-year jail sentence, he will have to register as a sex offender following his release from prison.