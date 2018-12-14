Man Charged with Using Axe to Take Holiday Gift

A Peekskill man was arrested Thursday for allegedly using an axe to forcibly take a holiday gift from a co-worker in Putnam Valley.

According to State Police in Cortlandt, at approximately 8:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Oscawana Lake Road in Putnam Valley for a report of menacing with a weapon. Investigation determined $30 was given to Sean Date, 54, of Peekskill, and the victim to share by a customer as a holiday gift for their refuse collection services.

Police said Date attempted to forcibly take the entire $30 from the victim using an axe.

Date was charged with Robbery in the 1st degree, a class B felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, both class A misdemeanors.

He was arraigned in Town of Putnam Valley Court, and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court on December 19.