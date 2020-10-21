Man Charged with Illegal Dumping in Putnam Valley

A 50-year-old Newburgh man has been charged with illegal dumping in Putnam Valley.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr., on or about October 13, Deputy Kevin Radovich was flagged down by the groundskeeper of the Blair Lodge, located at 221 Peekskill Hollow Road in Putnam Valley. The groundskeeper reported that on about October 11 surveillance captured footage of a pink Dodge van entering the property and dumping a couch and other items on the property.

On October 17, pursuant to an investigation, Radovich was able to get the license plate number of the vehicle. When he ran the plate in the DMV Database it came back to a blue Dodge van registered to Ernest Young of Newburgh.

On October 18, Radovich sought assistance from law enforcement at the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center. Viewing footage from the Crime Center’s license plate reader database Radovich was able to confirm that the van registered as the blue van was the pink van that had dumped the property on the Blair Lodge property.

That same day, Radovich contacted Young and met him at approximately noon at the Blair Lodge. Young removed the items that he had previously dumped on the property on October 13. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Putnam Valley Justice Court after being charged with violating one count of the Putnam Valley Town Code – Illegal Dumping, a violation, and one count of trespassing, a Penal Law violation.

“This is just another example of the importance of License Plate Readers in criminal investigations,” Langley said.