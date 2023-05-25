Man Charged in Shooting Homicide in Peekskill

We are part of The Trust Project

Peekskill Police have charged an individual with the murder of a 53-year-old city resident.

On May 21, at approximately 7:35 p.m. officers responded to 911 calls of shots fired in the area of Sherman Ave. and McKinley St. in Peekskill.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 53-year-old Ernest Wilson with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately rendered medical aid to Wilson, who was then transported to Westchester Medical Center. On May 24, he succumbed to his wounds.

Police said a potential suspect was established early in the investigation. With the help of several law enforcement agencies, Reginald McClure, 38, was located May 24 and arrested. Police said the shooting was not a random incident.

McClure was charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

McClure was arraigned May 25 in Peekskill City Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail.

Peekskill Police were assisted by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, New York State Police, Westchester County Department of Public Safety, and Yonkers Police.