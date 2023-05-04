Man Arrested for Groping Woman Outside Grocery Store

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 29-year-old Cortlandt man was arrested by Carmel Police after stalking and groping a woman.

On April 3, Carmel officers received a complaint from a local female resident alleging she had been followed and groped by a male suspect outside a local grocery store. The victim reported an unknown male regularly followed her around an area gym making her feel uncomfortable and fearful of her safety.

After approaching the female, the suspect inappropriately touched her and proceeded to follow her vehicle. Officers and detectives launched an investigation into the incident and developed a suspect.

On April 18, Officer Arthur Kloskowski arrested the man, charging him with Stalking in the Third Degree, Forcible Touching and Harassment in the Third Degree.

The man was arraigned by Carmel Town Justice Thomas Jacobellis, who issued a full stay away order of protection for the victim. The man was released on his own recognizance and is due in court May 16.