Maloney Concedes to Lawler in 17th Congressional District Race

Five-term Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney conceded to Republican challenger Mike Lawler Wednesday morning in the 17th Congressional District, one of the most watched House races in the nation.

Lawler, who led by a comfortable margin most of Tuesday evening, held off Maloney 145,164-141,484. The race tightened considerably after midnight when Westchester County, which heavily favors Democrats, included a large batch of votes into the totals.

Both parties reportedly spent close to $10 million on the race, and represents one of the biggest pickups for the GOP in their quest to take back the House of Representatives. Maloney chaired the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

Republican officials, who decided against declaring victory in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, were exceedingly confident that the Rockland County assemblyman from Pearl River, who is completing his first term in office, would prevail.

“We are poised to not only defeat the chair of the of the DCCC,” Lawler said. “We are poised to end Nancy Pelosi’s reign (as House speaker). “One-party rule in Washington and Albany and New York City has failed us. It has created a mess.”

Lawler invited supporters this afternoon at 2 p.m. to a victory event outside the Rockland County Courthouse in New City.

“It has been 42 years since the DCCC Chairman lost their re-election campaign,” a Lawler press release declared.

