Mahopac’s Johnson Wins 65-Lb NYWAY Grappling Title

Mahopac’s George Johnson Jr., 5th-grader at Lakeview Elementary School, won a 65-pound NY Wrestling Association for Youth (NYWAY) state championship title on March 11th. Competitive and very active on the national wrestling circuit, Johnson defeated multiple state champions from other states and obtained All-American honors at the NYWAY Nationals in Atlantic City in July of 2017. He’s the youngest (age 9) state champion from Mahopac in Coach Diego Jaramillo’s (R) stable. Jaramillo has been with Johnson from the beginning.