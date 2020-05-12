Mahopac, Carmel, Brewster to See Contested Board Races in Putnam

Half of Putnam County’s six school districts will have competitive Board of Education races for the delayed trustees’ elections this spring.

The Carmel Board of Education has the most crowded field with six names that will appear on the ballot. Trustee Tara-Elena DeTurris is running for re-election against challengers Paul A. Collazo, Debra Heitman, Matthew Morello, Evelyn Perrault and Gregory R. Purdy Jr. The second incumbent whose term expires this year, James Reese, has decided to bow out.

In Mahopac, there are four candidates running: Ben Dilullo, Tanner McCracken and Gilcrest McMahon, who are the challengers, and incumbent Michael Simone.

Brewster will feature incumbents Kerry Cunningham, the Board of Education’s vice president, and Glenn Niles will be challenged by Francine Santos.

Races in Putnam Valley, Haldane and Garrison will be uncontested. Incumbent Joseph Ferraro is the only name on the ballot in Putnam Valley and Margaret Clements will be running alone for one seat in Haldane.

Three incumbents whose terms expire on June 30 were the only residents to submit petitions this year. Courtney McCarthy’s full term is expiring while Jocelyn Apicello and Matthew Speiser were appointed to their seats to replace board members who had resigned earlier this year.

This year the elections and the budget vote will be held by absentee ballot only, following a recent executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Each district will mail a ballot to every qualified voter in their jurisdiction.

The ballots must be returned to the district clerk’s office by Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m.