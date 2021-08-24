Mahopac Art Teacher Writes and Publishes Children’s Book

Mahopac High School art teacher Sean Flanagan didn’t spend the summer just relaxing and enjoying the warm weather with his family.

Flanagan accomplished a goal by publishing a children’s book he wrote called “Sam’s Unboring Adventure.”

“This labor of love is finally complete,” Flanagan stated. “I started on it when my son was in his early stages of bedtime reading and have now (finally) completed it with the arrival of my third child!”

In “Sam’s Unboring Adventure,” the main character, Sam, rediscovers his imagination after setting out on an urban adventure through Manhattan and visiting a friend in the suburbs. An ordinary trip then turns into an adventure of ingenuity from morning to night.

“The story has a strong local connection. You’ll see I used lots of iconic imagery from Central Park, Grand Central and The Metropolitan Museum of Art,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan said his goal was to show Sam’s desire to explore, be brave and learn to look at his surroundings differently in a way that was infectious and would push young readers to be creative and to “see more.”

“It has been an exciting experience that would have never come to fruition without the support of my family and friends,” he said.

The book is available on Amazon. Anyone wanting to receive a signed copy can email Flanagan at srflanag@gmail.com.