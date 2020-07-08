Lowey Announces $50G Grants for Copland House, Jacob Burns

Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-Harrison), chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, announced Wednesday that the $45 million for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) that she helped secure in the

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will be awarded to 855 organizations, two of which are based in Westchester.

The Cortlandt-based Copland House the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, both nonprofit organizations, are each receiving $50,000 grants.

The Jacob Burns will use the grant to sustain two staff positions essential to generating revenue, which has been lost during the pandemic. The federal funding will also help Copland House retain employees and continue community engagement efforts.

“The coronavirus epidemic has affected nearly every part of our nation’s economy, and this includes the world of arts and culture, which employs more than five million workers across the country,” Lowey said. “Keeping staff on and organizations afloat during this time of uncertainty has not been easy, and I’m so glad that these local groups will receive this grant funding.”

“We are honored and grateful to the NEA for awarding this generous grant to support jobs and essential operations,” said Janet Benton, acting executive director at the Jacob Burns Film Center. “We are so appreciative of Congresswoman Lowey’s longstanding support, especially with The CARES Act funds which will help us preserve our vital and vibrant programs and offset the loss of earned income from the COVID closure.”

The film center has been closed since mid-March when Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency causing a shutdown of the economy. Theaters have not been allowed to reopen. The Copland House has had to cancel all programming scheduled since then.

“In addition to helping Copland House retain key institutional jobs, our emergency CARES Act funding through the National Endowment for the Arts will support our vigorous efforts during this uncertain time to connect with our various communities, from young people through senior citizens who look to our programs that enlighten, inspire, and energize,” said Michael Boriskin, artistic and executive director of Copland House. “This funding provides a tangible bridge to the future, and we are so grateful for this essential assistance during these unpredictable months.”

For more information on these grants, please view the NEA announcement linked here.