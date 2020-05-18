Longtime No. Castle Building Inspector Richardson Dies at 68

William Richardson, a longtime North Castle building inspector, died from complications from the coronavirus on May 5 at the age of 68 years old.

Richardson, a lifelong Greenwich, Conn. resident, worked for the town for 25 years until his retirement about a year ago, said Town Supervisor Michael Schiliro. He also volunteered for the Banksville Fire Department for 53 years, including 16 years where he served as chief.

Last Wednesday, the North Castle Town Board dedicated its live-streamed meeting to Richardson.

“He was a good employee, a dedicated employee, and it’s just when this virus starts to hit close to home and it has been recently, and unfortunately, this is another example of that,” Schiliro said. “Our hearts go out to his family. He was a young man, retired recently, he worked hard his whole life, volunteered his whole life and unfortunately contracted the virus and it didn’t end well.”

Known to everyone as Bill, he owned and operated Babco Automotive in Banksville for 20 years until he started his second career, retiring as the fire marshal and a building inspector in North Castle.

In addition to his affiliation with the Banksville Fire Department, he was a New York State fire investigator and a member of the Westchester County Cause & Origin team; was a past member of the Greenwich RTM; served on the Middle Patent Rural Cemetery board; and was a member of the Cos Cob Revolver and Rifle Club. His free time included spending time with his family, working on cars, all things racing and hanging out at the firehouse and the gun club. He will be missed by many friends.

Richardson is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jinny; daughter Rebecca Lane and husband Chris of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Gianna, Derek and Keira; son Bill of Monroe, Conn.; mother Frances of Easton, Mass.; brother Martin and wife Abby of Bedford,; and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his father, William Sr., and in-laws Anthony and Mary Gumina.

A service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements were handled by Castiglione Funeral Home in Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to a charity of your choice.