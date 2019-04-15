Longtime Cortlandt ZBA Member John Mattis Dies at 72

John Mattis, a longtime member of the Cortlandt Zoning Board of Appeals and active participant in many community organizations, died unexpectedly April 10 at his home in Buchanan. He was 72.

“We are all very saddened to hear about the passing away of John Mattis. He served on our Zoning Board of Appeals since 1995 (approximately 24 years),” said Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi. “John leaves behind his identical twin brother and his daughter, who he adored. He would always tell me how proud he was of her. John Mattis also dedicated his time to many civic and community organizations. His friendly manner and smile will be truly missed. Our sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

Mattis was born January 7, 1947 and grew up in Erie, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Gannon University with a BS in Industrial Management and earned an MBA in finance at Fordham University. He was president of his own company, Professional Financial Services, since 1994. He resided in Montrose for many years before recently relocating to Buchanan.

He was a member of the Peekskill Rotary Club. A chair with his name was lefty empty at last week’s meeting.

“I am still in shock over the loss of my good friend John Mattis,” Westchester County Legislator John Testa stated on Facebook. “He was a good man who always believed in doing the right thing and devoted himself to his community and friends. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.”

“Hard to accept that John Mattis is no longer with us,” stated Raymond Reber, who served with Mattis for many years on the ZBA. “He was the brother I never had. Always there for Anita and I. May he rest in peace.”

Mattis also served on the Keon Center Board of Directors, volunteered at the Danish Home, Blue Path Service Dogs, Habitat for Humanity, and Recycled Paws, was a West Point sports volunteer and employee, and was a member of the Hendrick Hudson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.

Former county legislator George Oros was a close friend of Mattis, who was an avid baseball and Cleveland Indians fan and a proud Republican.

“John was always very considerate and generous. He gave of his time to many worthwhile organizations. He could always be counted on to provide you a ride if needed or help with some project,” Oros said. “We shared a passion for baseball and NASCAR. It was John who quietly arranged for me to meet my all-time favorite driver: Richard Petty. He always would do something for someone else, never asking for anything in return. I will truly miss him.”

Others also expressed their fondness of Mattis on Facebook.

“Sad news on the passing of my friend for over 40 years John Mattis. John was extremely helpful on many of my projects over the years and was constantly promoting my business. For that I am eternally grateful,” stated Bruce Fulgum. “I along with many will miss John very much. Rest in peace my dear friend.”

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Mattis. This was a terrific man who lived life to the fullest and always had a kind word,” stated Bruce Anapol. “I will remember you as valued member of our community a great guy that was fun to be around. RIP John.”

He is survived by his daughter, Kristine Mattis (husband Carl), twin brother, Joseph Mattis (wife Patricia), sisters Caroline Swanson and Lois Castaldi (husband Thomas), nieces Susan Cannon (husband Steve), Mary Mattis, Christine Grindle (husband Paul), and Sharon West (husband Braden), and nephews Robert Castaldi (wife Colleen), John Patrick Swanson (wife Molly), Michael Mattis (wife Andrea), and Andrew Castaldi.

A Memorial Service celebrating a life well lived will be held at the Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home in Peekskill on Wednesday, April 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Mass to be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church in Verplanck on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m.