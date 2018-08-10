Local Veteran Advocate Charged with Bingo Fraud in Yorktown

A Vietnam veteran was charged Thursday with felony Gaming Fraud by allegedly changing the outcomes of weekly Bingo games at the Yorktown Jewish Center on Route 202.

Neil Gross, 71, of Mohegan Lake, was arrested by Yorktown Police following an investigation in conjunction with the New York State Gaming Commission. He was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Yorktown Town Court on September 11 to answer the charges.

Examiner Media has learned Gaming Commission investigators were notified of Gross’ possible misdeeds as a Bingo inspector in May by a Cortlandt man who made a complaint after attending a Bingo session in late April and videotaped Gross’ actions. The tape was turned over to investigators, who later attended some Bingo games to witness first-hand how Gross calls games.

According to Yorktown Police, Gross, a longtime Bingo ball caller at the Jewish Center, violated the rules of casino gaming of multiple Bingo games.

Gross, a Purple Heart recipient, co-chairs Chapter 21 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and has lobbied many elected officials in Westchester and Putnam counties to designate their municipalities with a Purple Heart tag.