Local Resident’s Hoops Clinic Brings Holiday Joy to Teens

When David Simon was a teenager, he would go nearly anywhere to find a basketball court and have a place to play ball.

The Armonk resident wanted to make sure during last week’s holiday break from school, teenagers from the Family Services of Westchester in White Plains had a constructive activity for part of their time off.

Simon organized a three-day co-ed basketball clinic at the North White Plains Community last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, teaching roughly a dozen youngsters some of the sport’s fundamentals. All of the teens, ranging from grades 8-12, are from White Plains, some of whom live in group homes.

“It goes back to the stuff I’ve been through. I remember being of this age and having no place to go Christmas week and you didn’t want to hang out in the streets,” said Simon. “So I called up the folks (at Family Services of Westchester) and said ‘Let’s find a place.’”

He and Family Services split the cost of renting the facility and brought in pizza for lunch for the kids each of the three days.

Simon has been finding ways to give back to kids facing long odds. He’s held football clinics before his sons went off to college, softball games and even theater workshops.

This time, however, the connection for Simon was more personal. A former high school and college basketball player, it was the first time he led a clinic that featured his favorite sport.

With the help of Gyorgy Goloman of the Westchester Knicks during the Thursday session and James Fallon, the captain of the varsity basketball team at EF Academy in Thornwood during the three days, the teens learned basic basketball skills, such as how to shoot, take layups, pivot and use their teammates by passing. In the final hour on Friday, they played three-on-three games.

During lunch each day and near the end of the three-day clinic, Simon sought to encourage the youngsters with positive messages that helped him growing up.

“The reason why I do it, I remember what it was like not to have a father, to be quite candid, and my grandfather was my father and my basketball friends were my family,” said Simon.

Que Coleman, the recreational and educational coordinator for Family Services of Westchester, said students who wanted to be part of the voluntary clinic signed up in advance. She said she was happy that it gave them an opportunity to be active and engaged with their peers rather than staying home with no place to go for the week.

“This is the first time and I’m hoping this is something that can be a tradition for us and we can do it every year, or at least again next year,” Coleman said.

Participants looked forward to having a fun experience with their peers. Maylyn Pittalugh, a senior at Rochambeau Alternative High School in White Plains, said while she is familiar with basketball, the clinic was rewarding.

“The coach, like he helps you, he’s always very positive and motivational,” she said. “I think it helps because of the coach that we have. So it makes it fun and like a learning experience.”

Andre Washington, a senior at White Plains High School, added that it was good to be with new people for a few days.

Simon is hopeful that the clinic will become an annual holiday week fixture for him and the Family Services of Westchester.

During lunch and before the clinic ended on Friday, Simon told the youngsters that basketball is more than a game; it provided him with purpose and camaraderie when he was their age.

“I just loved basketball and I made it my exit plan with people to interact and I always have loved that,” said Simon.