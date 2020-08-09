Local Officials Tear into Con Ed for Storm Response; 41K Still Without Power

Supervisors of Westchester towns hard hit by Tropical Storm Isaias last Tuesday leveled searing criticism against Con Edison as 41,000 households in the county were still without power Saturday night.

The towns of New Castle and North Castle were among the most severely impacted with significant problems also felt in Cortlandt and elsewhere in the northern part of the county. But serious outages were also still reported in Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mamaroneck and elsewhere late Saturday.

Con Edison, which initially stated that nearly all customers would have power restored by Sunday night, extended that to Monday at 11 p.m. for Westchester residents with some service outages lingering into Tuesday, Con Edison President Tim Cawley said Saturday.

North Castle Supervisor Michael Schiliro, who still had 2,596 customers without power at 4:3 p.m. on Saturday, which accounted for about 51 percent of the town, expressed the frustration felt by many officials throughout the county. Following the devastating back-to-back winter storms in March 2018, hearings were held and promises were made for better communication and restoration service.

But Con Edison’s performance has been just as dismal following this storm, Schiliro said, describing the utility as “dysfunctional.”

“The problem is they can handle the normal day-to-day functioning; they can’t handle outages and they never will be able to handle outages,” he said. “It’ll never happen. We’ve been through this. I’m not going to anymore hearings and testifying and all that. For what?”

There were still 27 roads that were closed in North Castle that still needed to cleared because wires and utility poles were tangled with trees, requiring Con Edison crews to respond, Schiliro said. The problems were not confined to areas of Armonk and Banksville that have been prone to previous outages but in North White Plains as well, complicating the efforts.

In New Castle, more than 2,700 households were still in the dark on Saturday afternoon, Supervisor Ivy Pool reported. That was down from about 4,000 customers shortly after the storm ended.

Pool said she was most concerned about 48 roads that are still blocked because of downed trees and wires. At that rate, it would be another one to two weeks before crews could reach all streets and restore power, she said.

“But 48 roads in town are still closed, which is just a staggering number,” Pool said. “I have residents who are trapped in their homes and unable to leave because of the road closures, and I’ve got two Con Ed crews in town today.”

Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi, an outspoken critic of Con Edison over the years, said on Friday that the utility has learned nothing from storms stretching back nearly a decade, including Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and the twin 2018 storms.

She said that Con Edison repeatedly waits until after the storm is over to call for out-of-state mutual aid rather than getting some crews in place before the storm. The Public Service Commission (PSC) needs to finally hold the utility accountable, Puglisi said.

“Con Edison needs to be held responsible for their slow responses,” Puglisi said.

“One third of our 5,500 homes was without power and four days later the majority of them still have no power. The PSC needs to once again hold public hearings and to take action, including heavy fines and consider breaking up this conglomerate which has a monopoly on electric and gas services.”

Cawley said the 300,000 systemwide outages was second only to Superstorm Sandy in severity, including about 120,000 in Westchester shortly after the storm. During a Saturday briefing, he said Con Edison was doing everything it could to restore service.

He said the high winds didn’t damage the utility’s infrastructure, but it was the large number of trees that took out poles and wires which wreaked havoc on the system.

“The high winds, the 70-mile-per-hour gusts, and 50-plus-mile-an-hour sustained winds really took down trees and limbs and those caused significant damage to our overhead distribution system, the poles, the wires and the transformers,” he said. “This is really significant damage.”

He said all 1,700 Con Edison crew members have been working around the clock along with 1,300 contractors from outside the region and from other states. Cawley did not address the issue of staging extra crews before a storm and sidestepped a question about complaints from local officials.

“We’re just focused on restoration at this point, and that’s consuming and it should be consuming and it has consumed all of our efforts,” Cawley said.

But Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi, who still had 2,000 households without power on Saturday, said Con Edison lacks adequate manpower to effectively handle emergency situations, preferring to wait to bring in out-of-state crews to save money.

“I blame upper management,” Fulgenzi said. “They’re obviously looking at the bottom line and they bring in the contractors at the last minute. The question is everybody else needed these contractors also, so we’ll probably get the last of the draw.”

In Greenburgh, The Knolls, an independent senior housing facility has seen its units without power, air conditioning, refrigeration and information from Con Edison about when power will return, said Supervisor Paul Feiner.

“It’s very distressing that Con Ed did not give priority to this important senior facility,” he said.

On Friday, County Executive George Latimer said he would appeal to the state PSC to establish a reserve corps system to have crews in place before a storm. He also blasted Con Edison for having some its personnel try to pass off blame for the substandard response on municipal governments.

“The local government has turned into the de facto place for complaints when no town, no city and no village nor county government has the ability to direct the utility company to take an action,” Latimer said.

Con Edison announced Saturday that customers without power for 48 hours or more since Thursday can fill out a claims form to cover spoiled food, medication or perishable commercial merchandise.