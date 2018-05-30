Local Navy Veteran Receives Kidney Transplant

Thanks to the efforts of a nonprofit organization and the generosity of a currently anonymous 40-something New Jersey man, a 77-year-old United States Navy veteran has his life back again.

On May 22, Henry “Hank” Goldberg, a resident of Tate Avenue in the Village of Buchanan, received a successful kidney transplant at Mt. Sinai Hospital and returned home three days later, well enough to wash the dishes.

“This is an amazing story,” said Goldberg’s wife, Viki. “Hank is now peeing like a 46-year-old. We are beyond feeling blessed. We have a sense of peace and gratitude.”

Since learning six years ago that has kidney functions were not normal, Goldberg, a retired New York City correctional officer, and Viki have been researching all possible avenues that could lead to finding a kidney donor, the only permanent solution to his health issues.

They joined the federally-run United Network Organ Sharing (UNOS) program two-and-a-half years ago, which has a wait time in New York State for an organ match of five to seven years, and then learned about Renewal, a nonprofit group dedicated to assisting people suffering from various forms of kidney disease.

Renewal representatives visited a synagogue in Teaneck, NJ one day seeking donors and five potential candidates emerged. One of those candidates specifically was interested in helping a veteran.

Six weeks ago, the Goldberg’s were contacted by Renewal and the required testing was performed. The operation was scheduled, but Viki said they were holding their breath since a kidney transplant procedure in March with a female donor was cancelled the day before.

“That was devastating,” Viki said. “Renewal never had that happen before. The grief that we suffered from that was unbelievable.”

Last week, the operation with the New Jersey man took place without a hitch. Viki said Renewal volunteers stayed with her and Hank from 5:30 a.m. until Hank was in the recovery room at 6 p.m. The next day, Hank was walking around the ninth floor of the transplant unit.

While calling Hank Goldberg’s transplant “a wonderful story,” Rabbi Josh Sturm, Director of Outreach for Brooklyn-based Renewal, stated Renewal prefers “to keep a low profile” and declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, Viki Goldberg said while the operation was underway she took up a conversation with a woman in the waiting room for hours. That woman, she learned later, was the wife of Hank’s donor.

“What do you say to someone who has given you the gift of life?” Viki said.

Once Hank clears the six-month mark of having no complications with his new kidney, Viki said they plan on taking a vacation on a riverboat the entire length of the Mississippi River.