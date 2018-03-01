Local Foundation Helps Researchers Make Headway on Pediatric Tumors

A local nonprofit that has partnered with two other outfits dedicated to finding a cure for pediatric brain tumors will see the expansion of a clinical trial launched with seed money it raised.

The Chappaqua-based A Kids’ Brain Tumor Cure Foundation announced that pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to provide funding for a second phase of the immunotherapy study that started about a year ago. The trial’s second phase will include 170 children at 58 centers in 13 countries, up from 36 children that were enrolled for the experimental treatments at six world-renown hospitals and cancer treatment centers.

“For the 170 children who have run out of options this is a huge gift for them, for sure, said Kim Gilman, director of development/family outreach for A Kids’ Brain Tumor Cure Foundation.

News of the expanded trial comes as the foundation is planning its eighth annual Think Fit for Kids Family Fitness & Fun Festival, which will be held this Sunday, Mar. 4 at Club Fit in Briarcliff Manor from 2 to 4 p.m. About $1.5 million has been raised through proceeds generated by previous installments of the fun, family-friendly event and other donations.

For the trial’s first phase, which tested the safety and efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors in children with brain tumors, the foundation pooled resources with two other area organizations whose mission is also to fight childhood brain tumors – the Ty Louis Campbell Foundation in Carmel and Solving Kids Cancer in Manhattan. The three foundations donated the more than $180,000 needed to kick off the initial stage.

Money from donations to A Kids’ Brain Tumor Cure Foundation and Think Fit for Kids were part of those funds.

Researchers were able to make sufficient progress where Bristal Myers Squibb is financing the next stage.

“I have rarely witnessed this kind of momentum and pharmaceutical support behind a children’s brain tumor research project in all my career,” said Scott Kennedy, executive director of Solving Kids’ Cancer. “On behalf of all three nonprofit organizations, we are so grateful that (Bristal Myers Squibb) shared in our belief in this therapy, which will enable the treatment to reach so many more children around the world.”

Gilman, who established A Kids’ Brain Tumor Cure Foundation after her son was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, said when she planned the inaugural Think Fit for Kids Family Fitness & Fun Festival expectations were low. She hoped that $5,000 to $10,000 would be raised. This year’s goal has been set at $250,000, and on Sunday, a week before the event, about $194,000 had already been pledged.

There will be games, face painting and air brush tattoos, a gaga pit, a DJ, a Zumba class and many other activities. There will also be food and other vendors from the area, including Ben & Jerry’s, Mt. Kisco Seafood and Le Jardin, all of whom donate their time, product and services to make the day a success, Gilman said.

“It’s unbelievable, and year after year the people say as long as you’re doing this I’m doing this,” Gilman said.

What may also be hard to believe is that the meaningful research and progress that has been made may not have been possible without A Kids Brain Tumor Cure Foundation and its two partners in the effort.

“We’re extremely, extremely excited and proud of the collaboration with the other foundations and the fact that this is really going to make a difference for kids,” Gilman said.

To learn more about A Kids’ Brain Tumor Cure Foundation, visit www.akidsbraintumorecure.org.

To register for Sunday’s Think Fit for Kids Family Fitness & Fun Festival or for more information on the event, visit www.classy.org/event/think-fit-for-kids-2018/e153452.