Local Candidates Line Up to Run for Testa’s County Seat

Westchester County Legislator John Testa still has more than 10 months left representing residents in District 1, but a handful of Republican candidates are already lining up to fill his seat.

Throwing their hat in the ring to date are former Peekskill Mayor Frank Catalina, Yorktown Councilman Tom Diana, Yorktown GOP Committee Vice Chairman Chris Arnold and Yorktown district leaders Rob Puff and Raymond St. John.

Candidates are scheduled to be interviewed by the Westchester Republican County Committee Saturday morning, February 16 at Cortlandt Colonial Restaurant. On Wednesday, February 20, at the same location, district leaders will choose a candidate to run in November in District 1, which covers parts of Cortlandt, Peekskill and Yorktown.

Meanwhile, Peekskill Councilman Colin Smith, a Democrat, is planning to announce his intentions to enter the race today (Tuesday) at BeanRunner Cafe. District 1 has been represented by a Republican for many decades.