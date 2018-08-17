Local Allstate Offices Handing Out Free Disaster Preparedness Kits

Local residents still have two days to pick up a free disaster preparedness kit from one of 45 Allstate insurance offices throughout Westchester and Putnam counties.

The kits include a first aid kit, an emergency blanket and a flashlight and local resources from the American Red Cross, among other items.

They are available to the public at large, not just Allstate policy holders, said a spokeswoman on behalf of Allstate.

Disasters affect nearly one million Americans every year but about 85 percent of the country is unprepared for one, according to Allstate. With the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season approaching, this week’s efforts are part of a multi-regional plan in coordination with Allstate agencies in the mid-Atlantic region of Maryland and the Metro Washington, D.C. are through Philadelphia, New York and Hartford.

The campaign started on Aug. 13 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 18.

For a complete list of participating locations, visit https://conta.cc/2NGzRDy.