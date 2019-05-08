Level Up Fitness, Yorktown

Getting in shape takes time, discipline and motivation, and Rob Tomasulo, owner of Level Up Fitness in Yorktown, has all the expertise and training methods to help his clients reach their goals and potential.

Tomasulo, 26, a resident of Somers, opened his strength and conditioning gym at 1893 Commerce Street (near the Yorktown Diner) about four months ago and is working around the clock, seven days a week, to spread the word about what he has to offer to make people of all ages look and feel better.

“This become your entire life,” Tomasulo said recently about the hours and sacrifices required to be a small business owner. “A lot of times people come in here very vulnerable. It is very challenging at times. I want people to push their limits and it’s my job to show them how. If you really work hard, you will level up.”

Tomasulo played baseball and football in high school and was the starting catcher for four years at Lynchburg College, where he earned a degree in exercise physiology. He worked at many gyms and trained people in his garage for about five years before he was able to open his business.

“Finding my own place, that was my main focus. We found this place. It was perfect,” he said. “This is a very athletic area. As a gym owner, you have to keep up with the times. It keeps you engaged. It’s not a typical gym where I tell you to come in once a week and you’ll get results. I provide a motivating, inspiring and a very comfortable environment. I just want to keep growing.”

Tomasulo creates personalized training programs based on a client’s abilities or limitations and assists each member in meeting his or her specific level by educating them on how the body responds to exercise and physiological influences.

Level Up Fitness also offers group and team training and a variety of classes seven days a week. Those classes include Strength Fit, Body Sculpting and yoga. Tomasulo is planning on having TRX classes in the near future. He has created a personalized app for the gym where clients can sign up for classes and get updates.

“I like to make a team setting, almost like a family setting,” he said. “I always want to try and help all levels of fitness. I always want people to progress and get better.”

Level Up Fitness is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.levelupfsc.com or call (914) 302-2325.