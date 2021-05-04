Letter to the Editor: Monsignor’s Passing Evoked Humorous Memory

Seeing Monsignor Dermot Brennan’s obituary in the Apr. 27-May 3 Examiner reminded me of a story that he told me once.

He grew up in the Corpus Christi Catholic parish in Manhattan in the same house as the late comedian George Carlin and was a very good friend of George’s brother. When his brother (or possibly his mother) died, George called Monsignor Brennan and asked him to perform the funeral, which he did.

As a bit of irony, Monsignor Brennan once served on the faculty of Cardinal Hayes High School which, years earlier, had dismissed George.

John F. McMullen

Yorktown