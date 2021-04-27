Monsignor Dermot R. Brennan, pastor emeritus of St. Patrick’s parish in Yorktown, died Apr. 18, He was 90.

Born May 22, 1930, in New York City, Brennan was pastor of St. Patrick’s from 1985 until his retirement in 2005, when he became a resident at the John Cardinal O’Connor Pavilion of the St. John Vianney Priests Residence in the Bronx.

He also served as pastor of Our Lady of Victory parish in Mount Vernon (1980 to 1985) and was a former vicar of northern Westchester and Putnam counties.

Last year, a surprise birthday car parade was held May 22 for Brennan. About 150 cars joined the afternoon caravan in Yorktown. Parade participants came from St. Patrick’s and other area parishes Brennan had served.

He was a parochial vicar of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish (1970 to 1980) and St. Peter’s in Liberty (1956 to 1958). He was a weekend associate of St. Margaret of Cortona and St. Gabriel, the Bronx. He served on the faculties of Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx and Bishop Dubois High School in Manhattan. He also served at the Juilliard School of Music.

Brennan earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s Seminary in Yonkers and a master’s from Teachers College of Columbia University in Manhattan. He was ordained by Cardinal Francis Spellman at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on June 2, 1956. He was named a monsignor in 1990.

Brennan enjoyed performing magic tricks and penned a book, “Homilies Kids Can See.”

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Apr. 27 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, Apr 28 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 137 Moseman Rd. in Yorktown. A mass will be held on Tuesday, Apr. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the same location.