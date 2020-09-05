Legislation Approved to Allow Residential Parking on Croton Streets

Legislation has passed in both the State Assembly and Senate to allow the Croton-on-Hudson Board of Trustees to establish a residential parking permit system on either side of Young and Hastings Avenues in the Village of Croton-on-Hudson, after a mandatory public hearing on such a system takes place.

The bills, sponsored by Assemblywoman Sandy Galef and Senator Pete Harckham, now await the Governor Andrew Cuomo’s signature.

Non-Residents of Young and Hastings Avenues park on these streets to circumvent the parking fee at the Croton-Harmon Train Station’s commuter parking lot. As a result, residents of these streets have expressed concern of blocked driveways, limited visibility due to over-crowding, and the reduction of parking for residents themselves and their guests. This new legislation was requested by the Village of Croton-on-Hudson to address these concerns.

“I am pleased that Croton-on-Hudson is one step closer to being able to implement a residential parking permit system on Young and Hastings Avenues that will not only ensure that residents have adequate space to park their vehicles, but will also create safer conditions for drivers and pedestrians on these streets,” Galef said.

“The overflow of commuter parking at the Croton-Harmon train station into nearby neighborhoods poses challenges to village residents, and I was happy to partner with Assemblywoman Galef to help solve this problem,” Harckham stated.