Legacy Fields in Yorktown Reopen after Sinkhole Closure

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Little leaguers in Yorktown will get the chance to play ball at Woodlands Legacy Fields this spring.

After a three-month closure caused by a sinkhole at the Algonquin gas transmission pipeline on the property that was discovered Christmas Eve, the fields in Shrub Oak were declared ready for use March 31.

“The Algonquin Enbridge gas line has done a fabulous job in restoring everything and doing their recuperative work here to try and get it so that it is as safe as safe can be, and they have done that. They’ve done an excellent job,” said Yorktown Supervisor Tom Diana.

After an analysis of the small crater, Enbridge subsequently poured fill materials into the sinkhole to ensure the support for the pipeline. Enbridge officials are scheduled to attend a Town Board meeting April 18 to report on their response.

As part of its safety monitoring, the company will conduct semi-weekly aerial patrols of the gas line right of way, monthly site visits and electrical resistance surveys to ensure that new sinkholes do not form.

“There was great work by our town employees, by Enbridge, by the supervisor’s office in getting everything together,” said Councilman Ed Lachterman. “We had a drop-dead deadline of April 1; our baseball teams needed it. We heard what they needed. We worked towards it, and here we are on March 31 getting ready to open for tomorrow.”

Little League officials had appeared at several Town Board meetings urging councilmembers to do whatever they could to have Legacy Fields ready for the start of the season since not having the fields available would have created a scheduling dilemma.