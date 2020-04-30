Latimer Delivers Thousands of Masks to Municipalities in County

Westchester County Executive George Latimer made the rounds this week delivering thousands of masks to municipalities throughout the county.

Hanes Brand, Inc. donated 300,000 masks to Westchester and the county has been giving out boxes to cities, town and villages based on population.

“This was a special allocation from Hanes. We’re like the clearing house. We’re like the shipping clerk,” Latimer said during a visit Wednesday to City Hall in Peekskill, where he was joined by legislators Catherine Borgia and Colin Smith and Deputy Mayor Vivian McKenzie.

“This generous donation is being used to make us all a little bit safer. These deliveries are just one part of our strategy to reduce the spread here in Westchester,” Latimer said. “All communities in Westchester will benefit from these donations. We are happy to be here to deliver in person and show the county is trying to be a good partner to our towns, villages and cities.”

Peekskill received 6,000 masks, which will be made available to essential workers, city employees and others. Prior to arriving in Peekskill, Latimer handed off 9,500 masks to village and town officials in Ossining.

Latimer listed the number of masks other municipalities in northern Westchester received: Yorktown (10,000), Cortlandt (7,500), Somers (6,000), Buchanan (3,500) and Croton-on-Hudson (3,500).

On Thursday, Latimer was joined by local officials from the Village of Pleasantville and the Town of Mount Pleasant.

“We are proud to be here in Pleasantville and Mt. Pleasant to drop off these cloth masks thanks to the generosity of Hanes and efforts of New York State,” he said. “We are happy to be in different parts of the county, with our masks on, to deliver these for communities to use as needed.”