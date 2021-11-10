Langley Defeated by McConville in Putnam Sheriff Re-election Bid

Democratic Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. lost his bid for a second four-year term as the county’s top law enforcement officer on Election Day after he was solidly defeated by challenger Kevin McConville.

Langley, a Philipstown resident, spoke to a crowd of about 60 people awaiting the tally at Four Brothers Pizza Restaurant in Mahopac last Tuesday night.

“We fought like hell but there were a lot of lies and information was leaked,” Langley said. “The Putnam legislature did everything they could to win. Now we have to hold them accountable. They work for you.”

Kevin McConville whose early vote count lagged, pulled ahead with 12,222 votes to Langley’s 9,074.

“We ran a professional and positive campaign that resonated with voters who pointed (to) the need for experienced leadership and management of the Sheriff’s Department,” McConville said. “I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every person in Putnam County for their support and confidence. I will be the sheriff for everyone.”

McConville, a former chief of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority police force, said his priority will be to file for department accreditation.

“As we move through the transition we will identify the best and brightest as we put together a command staff that will be there to provide counsel and guidance to the men and women of the sheriff’s department,” he said.

In his concession speech, Langley accused the Putnam County Legislature of running a nasty campaign against him, indirectly referring to County Executive MaryEllen Odell, who publicly attacked him on the county website.

“And if that’s what it takes for them to win, we’re in big trouble,” he said. “Now I can speak my mind.”

Earlier in the evening, Langley reminded friends and colleagues that 11 members of the Putnam Republican Committee had openly backed him for re-election.

“The dynamics are changing and it’s not about party, we all work for the people of this county,” Langley said. “The Republicans (in office) wanted me to work for them, but we don’t work for a political party.”

Speaking to the crowd while also checking the Putnam County Board of Elections website was Jennifer Colamonico, chair of the Carmel Democratic Committee.

“We built an amazing coalition and we are grateful for our friends’ support,” she said. “We saw more enthusiasm to be involved.”