Landmark Diner in Ossining Destroyed by Fire

One of Ossining’s most noticeable and frequented landmarks was reduced to a charred pile of rubble Thursday when a fire destroyed the Landmark Diner on Route 9.

The blaze started shortly after 9 a.m. in the kitchen and quickly spread throughout the structure as flames poured through the roof and blew out windows.

Patrons eating in the diner and employees fled the building when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported. However, two firefighters were transported to Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, suffering from heat and smoke-related issues. Firefighters from Ossining, Briarcliff, Croton, Chappaqua and Pleasantville battled the fire for several hours and were still on site after 7 p.m.

“My heart goes out to the owners of Landmark Diner,” Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity posted on Facebook. “Thank you for providing a space for so many meals shared with family, friends, colleagues, teammates, prospective hires, and even political rivals. Best wishes with the difficult journey ahead. Thank you to our first responders. As always, we hope for your safety.”