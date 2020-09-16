Lakeland Schools to Switch to Hybrid Model Earlier Than Expected

Lakeland School District officials announced Wednesday students will be switching to a hybrid model of learning three weeks earlier than anticipated.

At the start of the school year last week, all students were doing remote instruction and were expected to remain that way until October 13. However, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brendan Lyons stated a mixture of at-home and in the classroom instruction would begin on Thursday, September 24.

“We have collectively been working hard to create the necessary conditions for a transition to the hybrid model and are excited to be able to make this change sooner than originally estimated,” Lyons stated.

Lyons said he had always pledged to get students and teachers together in the area’s largest school district before mid-October.

“Thus far, we have been focusing on delivering a high-quality remote learning program for students. We have also started in-person instruction for some special education students with the highest level of need,” he added. “Our teachers and support staff have done an outstanding job of successfully launching our school year.”

“We want to thank the community for their understanding and patience as we continue to navigate this complex school year,” said Lyons. “I urge our students and families to continue to practice social distancing, wear masks, and avoid large-group gatherings when possible. Maintaining a healthier community and keeping our local numbers low will increase our schools’ likelihood of remaining open.”