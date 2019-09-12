Kmart to Close Longtime Yorktown Store by End of Year

One of Yorktown’s largest downtown retailers will be closing its doors by the end of the year.

Transformco, which took over about 400 Sears and Kmart stores in February when the Sears Holdings Corporation was in bankruptcy, announced last week nearly 100 stores would be going out of business, including the Big Kmart that has anchored the Yorktown Green Shopping Center for several decades.

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Yorktown Heights, N.Y.,” said Larry Costello, Transformco PR Director. “The liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September and the store is planned to close by mid-December. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs.”

The move wasn’t unexpected since in August when Transformco announced 26 Sears and Kmart locations would close in October, it noted more closings were likely. As of last month, approximately 380 Sears and Kmart stores were still in operation.

Yorktown Supervisor Ilan Gilbert reacted to the news by looking at the glass half full, saying Kmart’s departure may help reenergize interest from other retailers in the Yorktown Green, including finding a tenant for the long empty former Food Emporium building in the shopping center.

“Obviously I am not happy about hearing a store of that magnitude and convenience for a number of constituents is closing,” Gilbert said. “Initially we may have a lull, but it may ultimately result in a rebirth. That is my hope and my desire.”