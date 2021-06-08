Carmel Crushes Ossining; Somers, Byram Hills, Valhalla, Westlake Advance

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Any manager will tell you: It’s all about pitching, particularly in the postseason, and eighth-seeded WHITE PLAINS Manager Marcel Galligani would tend to agree after Tiger hurler Mark Kent, a senior right-hander, fired a tidy 1-0 gem in Saturday’s Section 1 Class AA opening-round playoff win over visiting No.9 FOX LANE.

In fact, PLEASANTVILLE Manager Dan Iorio would declare the same thing after Panther P Matthew Satriale, allowed just one run on two hits in seven innings as the eighth-seeded Panthers walked-off on No.9 CROTON-HARMON in a 2-1 suicide-squeeze-induced victory in the opening round of the Section 1 Class B playoffs.

In Saturday’s opening round, which saw teams like Class AA CARMEL cruise to an 18-run victory, it was efficient pitching that enabled White Plains, Pleasantville and several other locals to advance to last night’s quarterfinals.

Here’s some recaps before it gets really interesting with the inclusion of Class A-1’s top-seeded YORKTOWN and A-2’s top-seeded WALTER PANAS in the upcoming rounds.

CLASS AA

Kent kicked off the White Plains’ playoff party by allowing just one hit and no walks while throwing under 100 pitches to go all nine innings. Galligani had some thoughts on young Mr. Kent, who hurled one of the most efficient outings the coach has ever seen from a White Plains pitcher, doing so against a terrific Fox Lane program, which has a coach — Matt Hillis — that teaches mashing like few in Section 1 history.

“This was by far one of the best outings we’ve seen at White Plains during my career,” the coach said of Kent. “It reminded me of our 2018 section 1 final game against Arlington where my kid, Gerigh Hauser, threw a nine-inning gem in a losing effort. Mark had it all working. He commanded three pitches and hit spots so efficiently it was as if he was walking the ball up to home plate.

“Going in, we knew he had to be at his best as I know how well Matty’s team swings it,” Galligani added.

“Fortunately, for us, he was. To throw less than 100 pitches in nine innings is remarkable and a testament to our infield and outfield play. They made all the routine plays.

“My heart broke for Matt, his staff and his players as nobody should lose such a competitive game like that, and I told him and his team as much afterwards. We’re hoping we can make them proud and handle business against Mamaroneck. It was one of the best high school baseball games I’ve been a part of and we’re fortunate to come out on top. I’ve been on the other end and know how much it hurts. They’re a storied program and will bounce back as usual. Unfortunately, a season only ends well for one team. It comes to a screeching halt for everyone else.”

The game’s only run came when Tiger Jake Dorchak was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth to plate freshman Derek Diaz, who singled earlier in the inning off Fox Lane (11-8) P Matt Antolino, who was superb over 8 1/3 innings, allowed just two hits, before yielding to the pen.

White Plains (13-6) was set to move on to No.1 Mamaroneck last night, hoping to bust up one side of the bracket, having split the regular-season series with their arch rivals.

No.4 CARMEL put the pedal to the metal in its 18-0 win over No.13 OSSINING. UConn-bound Carmel slugger Jack Sullivan waxed the Pride (5-14), going 4 for 4 while driving home six Rams, who saw All-Section HM Nick Montagna knock in five runs to support winning pitcher Matt Demme (4 scoreless). Sullivan upped his season-long BA to .524 and the Rams (16-3) have mashed a school record 21 home runs this season. Additionally, he’s 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 59 strikeouts on the hill.

Coach Joe Hackert’s Rams were set to host No.5 Suffern last night in what was surely a tough quarterfinal draw against the reigning Class AA champs. All-Section and League MVP P/1B Sullivan, who has five home runs and 38 RBI this season, will toe the rubber against the mighty Mounties. Ram C/OF Anthony Febo (30 RBI, .484 BA) and Demme (.444 BA, 22 RBI) were also named All-Section.

“My goal for this senior group was to play as many games as possible with them,” said Hackert, who shared the league title with Yorktown, and also saw his wife and Rams coach, Kerry, win Carmel’s first girls’ lax league title last week. “It’s been a fun season with these kids. They deserve everything they can get.”

Nick Angeloni went 3 for 4 for No.12 MAHOPAC (5-13) in its 9-3 season-ending loss at No.5 Suffern.

CLASS A-1

SOMERS (8-11) put its best foot forward in the 10th-seeded Tuskers’ 5-3 win over No.7 host Harrison. Tusker P Dan Turner held the Huskies to one earned run and fanned seven in five innings before yielding to reliever Ravi Dass, who stroked three hits, drove home a pair and earned the save.

“We really emphasized this week that we need to have a mindset of having each other’s backs, and playing for each other,” first-year Somers Coach Anthony Nappi said. “If someone made a mistake, we had someone behind them ready to back them up. It really showed on the field against Harrison.

“Danny Turner was just hitting spots and did a great job holding runners all day,” Nappi added. “Every pitch had a purpose and he executed the game plan to perfection.

Ravi Dass had some huge RBIs and then came in for two innings and shut the door. The kid is electric. He does something special every time he’s on the field whether it’s with the glove, bat , arm or legs. Harrison was a great and classy opponent. I’m just glad we were able to get the W and move on.”

LAKELAND’s two-year reign as sectional champs came to a halt in the ninth-seeded Hornets’ 4-3 loss to No.8 host John Jay CR after Lucas Orlovitz’s walk-off single to center. Lakeland (7-11) saw P Ray White finish as strong as he started the season, allowing two earned runs off seven hits. He whiffed six over six frames. Lakeland’s John Tuite went 2 for 3 and White and Joe Torres each drove home a run for the youthful Hornets, who squandered a 3-0 lead when Alex Samayoa crushed a game-tying two-run homer.

No.13 BREWSTER was shut out by No.4 Rye, 10-0. The rebuilding Bears will hope to turn the corner next season.

YORKTOWN (15-2) remains the favorites, seeking their second sectional title (1995). The clutchness of this club is undeniable, led by CF Jon Munoz, who has set a mean table all season.. The junior has been the catalyst of a potent offense , batting a team-high .522 with a .607 on-base percentage, He crosses home plate (18 runs) more than once a game and has 13 base swipes.

CLASS A-2

BYRAM HILLS jumped out early and pounded No.12 Sleepy Hollow, 14-2. The fifth-seeded Bobcats saw Michael Ascanio go 2 for 2 with a dinger and five rib-eyes. Junior slugger Bobby Chicoine cleared the fences for the sixth time this season and P Jordan Baskind earned the win. Byram was set to visit No.4 HEN HUD last night with Boston College-bound Chicoine (6-1, 1.69 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings) toeing the rubber against a Sailor outfit that was clubbing the ball mid-season.

Sailor P Josh Shea worked six innings, scattering four hits in a 9-0 win over No.13 Lourdes to advance.

Nick Hiltlsey, Shayne Naley had two hits apiece and Donovan Burns added three hits for the Sailors (11-8), who went old school Sunday to prepare for Byram Hills (11-8), which should be an epic rematch (Hen hud won the first game).

“We will see their number one and it’s going to be a big challenge, but the guys are ready for it,” Hen Hud skipper Van Vourliotis said. “We cranked up our pitching machine today from 45 feet away, hopefully it helps for the speed we’re expecting to see. That’s an old Nate trick (former Coach Paul Natale).

The winner would likely see No.1 PANAS if the Panthers (12-3) can get past No.9 Nanuet Monday. If Coach Anthony Fata’s Panthers can get their bats going behind their pitching and defense, Panas could hoist its first-ever sectional title plaque later this week. The heart of the Panas order has done damage all season, but the Panthers need to hit on all cylinders if they are going to win A-2 and then challenge for overall Class A supremacy.

CLASS B/C

PLEASANTVILLE scored both of their runs against CROTON (7-11) in its last at-bat, doing so with a small-ball youth movement. Coach Iorio pulled out all the stops. Sophomore Will Lent squeezed home freshman Dermot

McSpedon, who drove home the tying run earlier in the inning, before swiping second and moving to third on a sac bunt. Pleasantville (9-10) was set to visit No. 1 Bronxville last night.

No.5 VALHALLA made short work of No.12 Dobbs Ferry when Jake Sekinski pitched all six innings, allowed three hits and struck out eight to earn the win. Kori Prosperino had a double and three RBI and Danny Tammaro went 3 for 3. The Vikings were set to travel to No.4 Albertus Magnus last night.

No.7 WESTLAKE (9-9) eliminated No.10 PUTNAM VALLEY (7-12), 11-1, behind P Marc DeNunzio, who chucked a tidy two-hitter and sent eight Tigers seeking pine via K’s in five innings by mercy rule. DeNunzio, Anthony Arrichiello, Tommy Giaccone, Josh Gelman and Marco Petrillo all drove home two runs for reigning Class B champion Westlake, which was set to take on No.2 BRIARCLIFF (14-4) last night.

Tuckahoe nipped a rebuilding HADLANE unit, 4-3, in the Class C semis.