Kent Public Library Wins Referendum

A popular referendum to increase funds for the Kent Public Library won by more than 1,000 votes. The final count voting in favor of the referendum was 1,856. No votes came in at 850.

In the last 13 years, inflation has increased by 22%, while the library appropriation from the Town of Kent has increased by only 1/2 of 1%. This is the first time the library board put a funding proposition on the ballot.

The library received over 900 signatures on its petition to put the funding referendum question on November’s ballot. The library currently receives $527,150 from the town board, but with the newly passed referendum, the town will be providing the library with $566,686 for the next fiscal year.

The referendum will cost an average increase of $6.01 per household based on an average home value of $255,000. The amount the average Kent household spends in taxes for the library will increase from $80.15 up to $86.16 per year. The additional funding will improve and maintain programs and services within the library.